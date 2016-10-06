“It was the writer and producer Allan Cubitt’s idea,” Professor Dornan told The Belfast Telegraph’s Sunday Life. “I met him socially and he asked me to take part in The Fall. He really wanted me to do it for Jamie."

“Jamie had finished filming and he had no idea I was going to be in it. It came as a real surprise to him when he found out.”

It turns out acting runs in the family, as Jim actually starred in school plays and was a member of a group called The Clarence Players. He revealed that he’d packed it all in around the time his son was born.

“I certainly would have considered acting as a career if medicine hadn’t worked out”, he said.

Dornan Sr gives quite the convincing performance, despite having just one line to say. And he revealed that he’d had great support from One Of Us star John Lynch on set.

“John Lynch was lovely – he was very helpful. He had kind words when I got it right and smiled sweetly when I got it wrong. I really enjoyed it and it was a very interesting morning. I would say it was awe-inspiring."

Maybe this won’t be the last time we see daddy Dornan on our screens.

The Fall continues on BBC2 on Thursday nights at 9pm