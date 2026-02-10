Last year, it was announced that a drama based on Philip Kerr’s Berlin Noir novels was coming to Apple TV, with Slow Horses' Jack Lowden set to star.

Since then, there has largely been radio silence, but finally we have just received a big new update – with an Oscar winner joining Lowden in the cast.

Colin Firth will be joining Lowden in the series, the first season of which will be based on Kerr's novel Metropolis.

According to Deadline, Firth will be playing Paul Lohser, a brilliant but prickly murder detective with the Berlin Police, who is described as "meticulous, anti-social and well-educated" and everything that Lowden's character Bernie isn’t.

Colin Firth. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky UK

Bernie is a newly promoted officer within the elite Berlin Murder Squad, who must investigate what seems to be a serial killer targeting victims on the fringes of society in 1928. He and Paul will have to team up in order to solve the case and catch the killer.

The Berlin Noir book series contains 14 novels, the most recent of which was released in 2019. This means there is plenty of scope for the show to continue for a long time.

The series comes from Doctor Who producer Bad Wolf as well as Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s company PlayTone. It has been written by Peter Straughan (Wolf Hall) and is being directed by Tom Shankland (House of Guinness), with filming currently underway.

Firth is known for his roles in classic and acclaimed films such as Bridget Jones's Diary, Love Actually, Mamma Mia!, The King's Speech, Tinker Tailer Soldier Spy (which was written by Straughan) and 1917.

He will soon be seen in Prime Video series Young Sherlock, which is directed by Guy Ritchie and in which he plays a character called Sir Bucephalus Hodge, as well as in Steven Spielberg's new film Disclosure Day, for which his character is currently unknown.

