Ackley Bridge star joins ITV2 coming of age drama Tell Me Everything

Ackley Bridge star Carla Woodcock is one of several young actors to have been cast in Tell Me Everything, ITV2’s first original drama commission in a decade.

Advertisement

Woodcock is joined by a host of newcomers including Eden H. Davies, Lauryn Ajufo, Spike Fearn, Callina Liang and Tessa Lucille in the coming-of-age series, which has been created by Mark O’ Sullivan (Lee and Dean).

Executive produced by Robert Wulff-Cochrane and Camilla Campbell, who previously commissioned Skins for Channel 4, the series is described as “provocative and funny” and promises to “explore the stresses of mental health for today’s teens”.

Speaking about the cast Wulff-Cochrane and Camilla Campbell said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this brilliant cast of rising stars – a group of young actors who show more talent and flair, gravitas and humour, than we dared wish for.”

Tell Me Everything will tell the story of Jonny Murphy (Davies), a 16-year-old suffering from undiagnosed depression and anxiety – something he is determined to hide from his friends.

After being faced with a gut-wrenching tragedy, Jonny’s closest friends Louis (Fearn) and Neve (Ajufo) continue to provide support, but they also have their own struggles to face.

Meanwhile, they are both initially suspicious of Jonny’s new friend Mei (Liang), who seems to understand him but also seems to exert a dangerous influence.

And audiences are also introduced to new college mates, Regan (Lucille) and Zia (Woodcock) who at first sight appear to be carefree, before it emerges that they too have their battles to fight.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

A description of the series provided by ITV reads: “Brimming with heart, laughs, pathos and gut-punches, tenderness and darkness, Tell Me Everything explores the stresses of mental health for today’s teens created by the omnipresence of technology and social media, whilst they are still searching for their own identity, exploring sexuality, and experimenting with relationships, drink, drugs and sex (as well as what to wear tonight).”

It adds: “Rooted in truthful observations about life as it actually is for young people, Tell Me Everything is a celebration of adolescence, without shying away from the difficult subjects facing teens as they grow up in the 2020s.”

O’Sullivan wrote the show alongside Yemi Oyefuwa, Kat Sadler and Cameron Loxdale while Richard Senior (McDonald & Dodds, Humans, The Last Kingdom) and Marley Morrison (Sweetheart, Leroy) serve as directors.

Advertisement

Tell Me Everything will air on ITV2. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.