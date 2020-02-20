One person hoping to find answers is new character Detective Inspector Karen Renton (Cheat actress Katherine Kelly), who is tasked with uncovering clues about the last weeks of Andrew’s life.

Both Gruffudd and Froggatt will return to the show, with the former appearing in flashback sequences.

The second and final series of the drama – written once again by The Missing and Baptiste creators Harry and Jack Williams – picks up three weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for Earlham, for the sexual assault of 19 women.

Liar became ITV’s highest rated new drama when it first aired in 2017, the final episode watched by a staggering 9.1 million viewers.

Liar returns to ITV on Monday 2nd March at 9pm