But eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that it was made for Auntie by ITV Productions, its programme making arm that is free to make stuff for whoever it wants.

And RadioTimes.com understands that ITV top brass are more than a little annoyed that its old commissioning regime passed up on the chance to buy the drama when it was given first dibs a couple of years back.

"There is a bit of an inquest going on at ITV about why the old drama commissioning team - which has now largely changed - didn't green light this drama," said a senior source familiar with the negotiations. "It is a perfect ITV story which the channel should have had."

It is thought that former head of drama Steve November turned the drama down. He left ITV in April 2016.

Reliable sources tell me that C4 also turned the drama down before a grateful BBC1 snapped it up.

Neither Channel 4 or ITV would comment.