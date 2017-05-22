The series – which starred Penelope Wilton, Sharon Rooney, Angela Griffin, Sophie Rundle and Chloe Pirrie – was written by Oriane Messina and Fay Rusling who took to Twitter to break the news of the cancellation in a joint statement:

"Thanks to the 5 million who spent their six week summer holiday with Brief Encounters," they said. "We got drunk together, argued, laughed, cried, got sexy and fell in love.

"Sadly, we won't be holidaying together next year but we hope you will come with us on our next TV adventure."

A statement from ITV confirmed that the channel had "taken the difficult decision not to recommission Brief Encounters for a second series.

"As a broadcaster we seek to commission a diverse range of drama and as a consequence continually refresh our drama portfolio.

"We'd like to thank the writers Oriane Messina and Fay Rusling, the production team at CPL Productions and the Brief Encounters cast for their commitment and hard work in creating the drama."

