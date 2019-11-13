But the drama failed to resonate with audiences and lost millions of viewers from the series opener to the finale.

An ITV spokesperson said: "We are immensely proud of Wild Bill and loved working with Rob Lowe and the production teams at 42, MultiStory Media and Anonymous Content. However, Wild Bill sadly won't be returning for a second instalment. We are hugely grateful for the warm welcome we received whilst filming in Boston, Lincolnshire."

The show launched in June to an audience of 5.7 million but dropped dramatically to 3.2 million by the sixth and final episode of the series.

More like this

It evoked mixed reviews from fans and critics with some complaining about the Yorkshire accents while RadioTimes.com's Drama Editor branded it "bizarre".

The news comes less than a month after ITV confirmed it has no plans to bring back Gurinder Chadha's Beecham House for a second series.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has contacted Lowe for comment.