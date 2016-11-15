It looks like an iconic Game of Thrones location is finally coming to the screen
The Lannister flag has been spotted flying over a castle in Spain
Eagle-eyed Spanish locals in Cáceres have spotted Game of Thrones flags flying over Trujillo castle – and (spoiler alert!!!) it looks like we might finally be heading to the Lannisters' western stronghold, Casterly Rock.
Casterly Rock is built on top of a rocky point overlooking Sunset Sea, so a little CGI may be necessary, but Trujillo otherwise serves well for the ancestral pile which has never before been seen in the books or on screen.
Season seven will reportedly feature an assault on the Lannisters' estate by Grey Worm and the Unsullied, working on behalf of Daenerys.
Trujillo Castle was first reported as a Game of Thrones location in August, but new photos posted on fan site Watchers on the Wall reveal a House Lannister flag flying over the battlements.
The team have also been shooting at a castle in Almodóvar del Río, and now the same pool of extras are heading to Trujilo.A casting call from September asked for men with military experience, and extras have now been spotted playing soldiers.
Well, it wouldn't be Game of Thrones without its massive battles, now, would it?