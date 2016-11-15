Season seven will reportedly feature an assault on the Lannisters' estate by Grey Worm and the Unsullied, working on behalf of Daenerys.

Trujillo Castle was first reported as a Game of Thrones location in August, but new photos posted on fan site Watchers on the Wall reveal a House Lannister flag flying over the battlements.

The team have also been shooting at a castle in Almodóvar del Río, and now the same pool of extras are heading to Trujilo.A casting call from September asked for men with military experience, and extras have now been spotted playing soldiers.

Well, it wouldn't be Game of Thrones without its massive battles, now, would it?