When contacted by RadioTimes.com, representatives of Dhawan refused to comment on his involvement in the series, but it wouldn’t be the first time he’s appeared in work by Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss.

Back in 2013 the actor played Doctor Who’s original director Waris Hussein in An Adventure in Space and Time, a dramatisation of the sci-fi show’s origins that was written by Gatiss and executive produced by Moffat in honour of the Doctor Who 50th anniversary celebrations.

Dhawan is also known for roles in Line of Duty, In the Club, Not Safe for Work and the Tractate Middoth which was written and directed by – you guessed it – Mark Gatiss.

Sherlock series 4 will air in early 2017