Is Sacha Dhawan joining the cast of Sherlock series four?
He could be up for an Adventure in Space and Crime
A few weeks after we learned that Toby Jones was coming to Sherlock series 4, it appears that another actor could be joining Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in their latest mysteries – Mr Selfridge’s Sacha Dhawan.
In an entry on his official CV with representatives Troika Talent the actor had the Sherlock role of “AJ” listed among his other television work, and while the entry has since been removed from his CV it still exists in this screenshot.
When contacted by RadioTimes.com, representatives of Dhawan refused to comment on his involvement in the series, but it wouldn’t be the first time he’s appeared in work by Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss.
Back in 2013 the actor played Doctor Who’s original director Waris Hussein in An Adventure in Space and Time, a dramatisation of the sci-fi show’s origins that was written by Gatiss and executive produced by Moffat in honour of the Doctor Who 50th anniversary celebrations.
Dhawan is also known for roles in Line of Duty, In the Club, Not Safe for Work and the Tractate Middoth which was written and directed by – you guessed it – Mark Gatiss.
More like this
Sherlock series 4 will air in early 2017