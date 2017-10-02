"Big news is on its way!" Is the Downton Abbey movie about to be announced?
The period drama's social media accounts hint at a special announcement coming "soon" – and perhaps even tomorrow
Julian Fellowes and the cast of Downton Abbey have been teasing the idea of a movie ever since the beloved ITV series wrapped up in 2015. There was apparently a film script already written, but it went missing; stars were asked to block out time in their diaries, but then they heard nothing. Every time our hopes were raised only to be cruelly dashed.
But now – could the Downton movie actually be about to happen?
The Downton Abbey social media accounts have released an image of the Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) with Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) alongside the announcement: "Something big is happening at Downton!"
The Instagram and Facebook posts asked fans to "check back soon for a special announcement". But a now-deleted tweet reveals that some big news could actually be revealed as soon as tomorrow...
Of course, it may not be a movie. We could be looking at something like a Christmas special, or some kind of spin-off. Or it might even be as mundane as a new line of Downton-themed teabags.
But considering ITV already has Victoria lined up for Christmas – and considering at least three major members of the cast appear to be involved – our money is on the movie.