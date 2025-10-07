Her Frauds co-star Jodie Whittaker says: "One of the great things if you're in a position like Suranne, creating your own work, is you don't just create one female character. She and Anne-Marie O'Connor have written a world of amazing female roles of all ages."

With five more dramas written by and starring women coming up this autumn the ladder is down and women are climbing even higher. The view is nice up here... our editor Shem better turn up soon before I get used to it! (Another clue to his whereabouts is inside this week's issue.)

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Showing item 1 of 2 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Hamza Yassin sparkled on Strictly but the presenter only feels really at home in the wild, surrounded by nature.

Bake Off judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood spill the beans on great cakes and bawdy bakes.

Film Club creator Aimee Lou Wood and her co-stars pick their favourite movies.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Add The Iris Affair to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.