Inside Man release date confirmed for David Tennant drama

Tennant plays a vicar in the four-part series from former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, with the star-studded cast also including the Oscar-nominated Stanley Tucci, It's A Sin star Lydia West and Dracula's Dolly Wells.

The BBC has confirmed that David Tennant drama Inside Man will launch on BBC One on Monday 26th September at 9pm – with the second episode following at the same time on Tuesday 27th September.

While specific details about the mysterious drama have been deliberately kept under wraps, we do know that it will follow a prisoner on death row in the US, a vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.

And Tennant recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that the drama was "very hard to describe."

"I don’t know what I’m allowed to tell you," he said. "It’s very hard to describe – I know that much. It’s not really like anything else I’ve seen, and yet it’s very recognisably Steven."

He added: "There are all these very disparate elements that he brings together in his usual brilliant, entirely unexpected way."

Atkins Estimond and Stanley Tucci in BBC's Inside Man BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

The drama was first announced by the BBC in 2021, with first-look images of Tennant and Tucci released at the time showing them in character.

Meanwhile, this isn't the only Moffat project expected to air in 2022 – nor even the only one that will see him reuniting with a former Doctor Who star.

The Sherlock co-creator is also an executive producer on Amazon Prime Video's The Devil's Hour which stars Peter Capaldi in the lead role and will debut on the streamer on Friday 28th October 2022.

Inside Man is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 26th September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

