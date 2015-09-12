The Bridge

A body is discovered in the middle of Oresund Bridge, on the border between Sweden and Denmark.

Seasons 1-2 are available on Netflix, Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox

More like this

The Killing

Sarah Lund is looking forward to her last day with the Copenhagen police, until a brutal murder forces her to stay...

Season 1 is available on Amazon Prime. Season 2 is on Amazon Instant and seasons 1-2 are on iTunes and blinkbox

The Killing US

Sarah Linden investigates the murder of local teenager Rosie Larsen in this American remake

Seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix. 1-3 are on blinkbox, Amazon Instant and iTunes

Hinterland

DCI Tom Mathias starts a new job in Aberystwyth, against the backdrop of Wales' isolated farms and tiny villages

Season 1 is available on Netflix, iTunes, Amazon Instant and blinkbox

Spiral

French police investigate after young Romanian woman is discovered on a Parisian rubbish dump

Season 1 is available on Netflix, 1-5 Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox

Lilyhammer

New York gangster, Frank "The Fixer" Tagliano, attempts to start a new life in isolated Lillehammer, Norway

Seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix, iTunes and blinkbox. Seasons 2-3 are on Amazon Instant

The Code

Australian internet journalist Ned Banks and his brother and hacker Jesse publish a video of a mysterious outback accident

Season 1 is available on Netflix, blinkbox, iTunes and Amazon Instant

Borgen

Politician Birgitte Nyborg who unexpectedly becomes the first female Prime Minister of Denmark

Seasons 1-3 are available on iTunes

Mammon

A journalist is drawn into a tangled web of lies when he uncovers evidence of financial fraud

Season 1 is available on Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox

Henning Mankell's Wallander

Krister Henriksson stars in these Swedish adaptations of Henning Mankell's Kurt Wallander novels

Season 1-2 are available on Netflix. Seasons 1-3 are on Amazon Prime and 1-5 are on blinkbox and iTunes

Wallander

Kenneth Branagh as the eponymous police inspector in these BBC adaptations

Seasons 1-3 are available on Amazon Instant and iTunes. Series 3 is on blinkbox

Arne Dahl

A Swedish crime thriller series about an elite team of detectives

Season 1 is available on Netflix, blinkbox, iTunes and Amazon Instant

The Legacy

A mother's death marks the beginning of a journey into a complex set of secrets and lies for her four children

Seasons 1-2 are available on Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox

Gomorrah

An Italian crime drama about gangsters, drug dealers and organised crime in the city of Naples

Season 1 is available on Amazon Prime, iTunes and blinkbox

1864

A Danish television series about the Second Schleswig War between Denmark and Prussia and Austria

Season 1 is available on Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox

Witnesses

Three bodies with no connection to each other have been removed from their graves and posed like a family in a show home in this French thriller

Season 1 is available on Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox