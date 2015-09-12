If you like Scandi dramas, you'll love...
Here's how you can get your fix of Nordic Noir and more on demand
The nights are drawing in, the days are getting chillier and Saturday nights are Scandi nights again. New Swedish drama Beck is kicking off tonight on BBC4. The drama, which consists of feature-length adaptations of Maj Sjowall and Per Wahloo's classic 1960s detective novels, is gripping, intruiging and suitably gloomy.
And if it's given you a taste for more Scandi gems, you're in luck. Pop on that atmospheric mood lighting and dig out your woollen jumpers, here's how you can get your fix on demand...
The Bridge
A body is discovered in the middle of Oresund Bridge, on the border between Sweden and Denmark.
Seasons 1-2 are available on Netflix, Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox
More like this
The Killing
Sarah Lund is looking forward to her last day with the Copenhagen police, until a brutal murder forces her to stay...
Season 1 is available on Amazon Prime. Season 2 is on Amazon Instant and seasons 1-2 are on iTunes and blinkbox
The Killing US
Sarah Linden investigates the murder of local teenager Rosie Larsen in this American remake
Seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix. 1-3 are on blinkbox, Amazon Instant and iTunes
Hinterland
DCI Tom Mathias starts a new job in Aberystwyth, against the backdrop of Wales' isolated farms and tiny villages
Season 1 is available on Netflix, iTunes, Amazon Instant and blinkbox
Spiral
French police investigate after young Romanian woman is discovered on a Parisian rubbish dump
Season 1 is available on Netflix, 1-5 Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox
Lilyhammer
New York gangster, Frank "The Fixer" Tagliano, attempts to start a new life in isolated Lillehammer, Norway
Seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix, iTunes and blinkbox. Seasons 2-3 are on Amazon Instant
The Code
Australian internet journalist Ned Banks and his brother and hacker Jesse publish a video of a mysterious outback accident
Season 1 is available on Netflix, blinkbox, iTunes and Amazon Instant
Borgen
Politician Birgitte Nyborg who unexpectedly becomes the first female Prime Minister of Denmark
Seasons 1-3 are available on iTunes
Mammon
A journalist is drawn into a tangled web of lies when he uncovers evidence of financial fraud
Season 1 is available on Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox
Henning Mankell's Wallander
Krister Henriksson stars in these Swedish adaptations of Henning Mankell's Kurt Wallander novels
Season 1-2 are available on Netflix. Seasons 1-3 are on Amazon Prime and 1-5 are on blinkbox and iTunes
Wallander
Kenneth Branagh as the eponymous police inspector in these BBC adaptations
Seasons 1-3 are available on Amazon Instant and iTunes. Series 3 is on blinkbox
Arne Dahl
A Swedish crime thriller series about an elite team of detectives
Season 1 is available on Netflix, blinkbox, iTunes and Amazon Instant
The Legacy
A mother's death marks the beginning of a journey into a complex set of secrets and lies for her four children
Seasons 1-2 are available on Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox
Gomorrah
An Italian crime drama about gangsters, drug dealers and organised crime in the city of Naples
Season 1 is available on Amazon Prime, iTunes and blinkbox
1864
A Danish television series about the Second Schleswig War between Denmark and Prussia and Austria
Season 1 is available on Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox
Witnesses
Three bodies with no connection to each other have been removed from their graves and posed like a family in a show home in this French thriller
Season 1 is available on Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox