The nights are drawing in, the days are getting chillier and Saturday nights are Scandi nights again. New Swedish drama Beck is kicking off tonight on BBC4. The drama, which consists of feature-length adaptations of Maj Sjowall and Per Wahloo's classic 1960s detective novels, is gripping, intruiging and suitably gloomy.

And if it's given you a taste for more Scandi gems, you're in luck. Pop on that atmospheric mood lighting and dig out your woollen jumpers, here's how you can get your fix on demand...

The Bridge

A body is discovered in the middle of Oresund Bridge, on the border between Sweden and Denmark.

Seasons 1-2 are available on Netflix, Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox

The Killing

Sarah Lund is looking forward to her last day with the Copenhagen police, until a brutal murder forces her to stay...

Season 1 is available on Amazon Prime. Season 2 is on Amazon Instant and seasons 1-2 are on iTunes and blinkbox

The Killing US

Sarah Linden investigates the murder of local teenager Rosie Larsen in this American remake

Seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix. 1-3 are on blinkbox, Amazon Instant and iTunes

Hinterland

DCI Tom Mathias starts a new job in Aberystwyth, against the backdrop of Wales' isolated farms and tiny villages

Season 1 is available on Netflix, iTunes, Amazon Instant and blinkbox

Spiral

French police investigate after young Romanian woman is discovered on a Parisian rubbish dump

Season 1 is available on Netflix, 1-5 Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox

Lilyhammer

New York gangster, Frank "The Fixer" Tagliano, attempts to start a new life in isolated Lillehammer, Norway

Seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix, iTunes and blinkbox. Seasons 2-3 are on Amazon Instant

The Code

Australian internet journalist Ned Banks and his brother and hacker Jesse publish a video of a mysterious outback accident

Season 1 is available on Netflix, blinkbox, iTunes and Amazon Instant

Borgen

Politician Birgitte Nyborg who unexpectedly becomes the first female Prime Minister of Denmark

Seasons 1-3 are available on iTunes

Mammon

A journalist is drawn into a tangled web of lies when he uncovers evidence of financial fraud

Season 1 is available on Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox

Henning Mankell's Wallander

Krister Henriksson stars in these Swedish adaptations of Henning Mankell's Kurt Wallander novels

Season 1-2 are available on Netflix. Seasons 1-3 are on Amazon Prime and 1-5 are on blinkbox and iTunes

Wallander

Kenneth Branagh as the eponymous police inspector in these BBC adaptations

Seasons 1-3 are available on Amazon Instant and iTunes. Series 3 is on blinkbox

Arne Dahl

A Swedish crime thriller series about an elite team of detectives

Season 1 is available on Netflix, blinkbox, iTunes and Amazon Instant

The Legacy

A mother's death marks the beginning of a journey into a complex set of secrets and lies for her four children

Seasons 1-2 are available on Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox

Gomorrah

An Italian crime drama about gangsters, drug dealers and organised crime in the city of Naples

Season 1 is available on Amazon Prime, iTunes and blinkbox

1864

A Danish television series about the Second Schleswig War between Denmark and Prussia and Austria

Season 1 is available on Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox

Witnesses

Three bodies with no connection to each other have been removed from their graves and posed like a family in a show home in this French thriller

Season 1 is available on Amazon Instant, iTunes and blinkbox

