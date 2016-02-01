Idris Elba takes home two Screen Actors Guild awards, compares them to buses
The Luther actor was one of the big winners at the US awards this weekend
Idris Elba was star of the show at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, earning prizes for both best supporting actor for Beasts of No Nation and best actor in a limited series for Luther. Once the ceremony was over, the actor tweeted that these accolades were a bit like public transport...
Elba's double win is also significant in the context of the outcry over this year's all-white Oscar acting nominees, especially given that his Beasts of No Nation performance was among those many believe should have been recognised.
Downton Abbey also had a good night at the ceremony, beating Game of Thrones to the best ensemble cast award. And with Room star Brie Larson winning best actress and Leo DiCaprio picking up a prize for best actor for his role in The Revenant, their Oscar omens are looking good...