Idris Elba was star of the show at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, earning prizes for both best supporting actor for Beasts of No Nation and best actor in a limited series for Luther. Once the ceremony was over, the actor tweeted that these accolades were a bit like public transport...

Elba's double win is also significant in the context of the outcry over this year's all-white Oscar acting nominees, especially given that his Beasts of No Nation performance was among those many believe should have been recognised.