“They’ve asked me about that over the years, you know, do you want to reprise Lovejoy. And I say, ‘He had a daughter!’” McShane told RadioTimes.com while promoting his new Amazon Studios series American Gods.

“If you’re gonna do it, why don’t you do a show…[where] in walks this 37-year-old, gorgeous redhead. And it’s not McShane having been transgendered, you know, it’s an actual, live daughter. Much more interesting than having me come back.

“I’ve done that! It was a great success, I loved doing it, fabulous, it’s on every afternoon, my mum watches it…let it stay where it is. It was great.”

However, McShane revealed that he wasn’t totally averse to returning to the series in principle, so long as his role was limited to passing the flame to the next generation.

“I’d maybe come in as Dad, yeah!” the Deadwood star told us. “Who knows?”

You heard it here first, TV execs – let’s get this new pitch out there.

American Gods begins exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 1st May