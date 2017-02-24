However, the actor (soon to be seen in Neil Gaiman adaptation American Gods) has now spoken out against fans of the HBO series, suggesting they “need to get out a little more” given their passion for it.

"The show is huge, but some fans seem to identify with it [too closely]," he told Empire magazine.

"You want to say, 'Have you thought about your lifestyle? Maybe you should get out a little more.'"

McShane (who has previously dismissed the series as “tits and dragons”) also revealed that he was irritated with the fans’ reaction to his hint that he’d be bringing the presumed-dead Hound back to life, which he gave in a BBC Breakfast interview prior to his appearance in the series.

"My character really is like an ex-warrior who's become a peacenik, so I have a group of peaceful sort of cult who - I bring back a much-loved character who everybody thinks is dead," he said at the time – but now he thinks people need to get over it.

"Firstly, you love it," he said of the spoiler, "secondly, you'll have forgotten by the time it comes out.

“And what am I giving away? A character beloved by everybody returns. Get a f**king life."

First the Hound, now Thrones fans – McShane clearly just wants people to live. Very commendable.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO and Sky Atlantic this summer