Iain De Caestecker and Joanna Vanderham to lead BBC One thriller The Control Room from the makers of Sherlock

Iain De Caestecker and Joanna Vanderham have been announced as the leads for new BBC One thriller The Control Room, which has recently started filming in Scotland.

Advertisement

The three-part series, which is being produced by Sherlock and Dracula creators Hartswood Films, is penned by BAFTA and RTS award-winning Nick Leather (Mothers’ Day, Murdered for Being Different) and directed by Amy Neil (Hanna).

The Glasgow set thriller tells the story of Gabe (De Caestecker), an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service whose ordinary life is turned upside down by a desperate life and death phone call from a woman who claims to know him.

According to the synopsis provided by the BBC, Gabe’s desperate attempt to figure out the identity of the mystery caller leads him to make a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking about the drama, Us and Roadkill star De Caestecker said: “The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled to now be bringing it to life.

“I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow.”

And Dancing on the Edge and Warrior star Vanderham added: “I am so excited for the opportunity to bring Nick Leather’s incredibly complex characters to life. Filming in my home country of Scotland is always special and my research for the character means I’ve been reminiscing about my own adolescence.

“The BBC create some of the best global programming there is and Amy Neil is going to add The Control Room to their exceptional catalogue. I can’t wait for people to see what we do!”

Meanwhile, Executive Producer Elaine Cameron of Hartswood Films said of the series: “Nick Leather has written a roller-coaster ride of a story that will thrill audiences with every twist and turn.

“We are delighted to have such a visionary director in Amy Neil she’s like a tiny Scottish female Hitchcock! As with many Hartswood dramas we are incredibly lucky to have attracted some amazing acting talent. Iain and Joanna are electrifying and are supported by a brilliant cast of Scottish actors.”

The cast for the series also includes Sharon Rooney (The Capture, Finding Alice), Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones, Vigil), Taj Atwal (The Syndicate, Line of Duty) and Stuart Bowman (Bodyguard, Versailles) and further transmission details will be announced in the future.

Advertisement

The Control Room will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for the latest news.