I Know What You Did Last Summer creator reveals which movie Easter Eggs are in new TV series

The creator of Amazon Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer has revealed that she included a few Easter Eggs from the original 1997 film in the new series.

Based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name, I Know What You Did Last Summer follows a group of friends who are stalked by a serial killer exactly one year after covering up the death of a class mate caused by a car accident.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the show’s creator Sara Goodman said that she included a few references to the Jim Gillespie film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt whilst talking about the similarities between the movie and the new series.

“The overlap is really the same as in the book, which is something bad happens and they do the wrong thing and someone knows.

“I wanted to give a shoutout, I wanted to have Easter Eggs, but I didn’t want to make that film into just a television show. I wanted to make a new television show that reflected the times that we’re living in and the struggles and the reality of people becoming adults in this time, which was very different in the late ’90s.”

As for which Easter Eggs fans can look out for, she said: “Okay – the Croaker [Beauty Pageant] crown is in an episode. There are just little hints that I was a fan as well as the writers were all fans as well.”

While there are some references to the film in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Goodman added that she chose not to get in touch with anyone from the 1997 movie.

“I really felt it was important to go in fresh otherwise, why do it? In that case, you just remake the movie.

“And so to do it as a series and to reflect the kids and the time we’re living in, I felt like I needed to just go in fresh and with new characters, with a new location, with new dynamics between the characters that didn’t exist in the original, I felt like that was very important.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 15th October.