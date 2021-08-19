I Am Maria preview gives a glimpse at Lesley Manville’s starring role

The second run of Dominic Savage’s I Am series concludes on Channel 4 tonight, with Lesley Manville starring in the third and final film I Am Maria.

The programme follows the titular character, who has a moment of clarity on her 60th birthday and realises it’s time to leave her unhappy marriage and start a fresh life.

According to Channel 4, the episode, “explores thought-provoking, universal issues of identity, doubt and the painful cracks that can slowly form in lifelong relationships”.

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a preview clip of the episode, which shows Maria explaining her decision to her husband, played by Darkest Hour star Michael Gould.

“I’m not going to apologise because I don’t see why I should have to,” she says.

“I don’t want to shout, I don’t like shouting, but I would like it if you could understand that what we did when we were young… we got this home and we had the children and we absolutely did it, but there was so much that I didn’t do – things I really achingly wanted to do and just couldn’t do them.”

The cast for the episode also includes Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Small Axe, I May Destroy You), Daryl McCormack (Pixie), Ziggy Heath (Harlots) and Ellie James (I May Destroy You).

It follows two previous episodes, I Am Victoria, which starred Gentleman Jack actor Suranne Jones, and I Am Danielle, which saw Black Panther’s Letitia Wright take on the lead role.

The first series, which aired in 2019, included episodes starring Vicky McClure, Samantha Morton and Gemma Chan.

The I Am anthology concludes tonight, with Lesley Manville's I Am Maria on Thursday 19th August at 9pm on Channel 4.