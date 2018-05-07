This first trailer reveals a tale of seduction, power and paranoia.

It stars Hugh Grant as Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe, who went on trial at the Old Bailey for conspiracy to murder his lover Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw). We also get our first glimpses of Jason Watkins as Emlyn Hooson and Alex Jennings as Peter Bessell.

"He was heaven," says Thorpe, as we see the MP meet and fall for young Scott. But this illicit romance soon becomes a troublesome secret. It is a secret which must be covered up at any cost...

A Very English Scandal will air on BBC1