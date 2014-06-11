How to wait for Sherlock series 4... according to Martin Freeman
Eat, sleep, rave, repeat. In the style of John Watson, of course...
It's the lot of any Sherlock fan. Three episodes - less than two weeks of Sherlocky bliss - and then TWO YEARS of waiting for the next series. We know how it is and trust us, we feel your pain. But there's one person who really knows what waiting is. One person who spends half his time waiting for Sherlock Holmes. That one person is John Watson and here – for you to while away those pesky days until (hopefully) 2016 – is his guide to waiting.
1. Grit your teeth and be patient. No one said this was going to be easy. A comfy couch is your number one requirement right now.
After all, you wouldn't want to end up with a sore bottom...
2. Clear your mind, gaze into the distance and remember the good old times.
3. Do: take inspiration from Martin Freeman's jazzy shirt collection. Don't: check the time. It'll only go slower.
4. Put the kettle on while you wait.
But if you start having visions of Sherlock...
...maybe it's time to start indulging in something stronger?
5. Keep yourself busy. Call your friends for a natter.
Go for a walk.
Get pissed...?
6. Stay upbeat. Think positive thoughts. You don't want to end up with a face like this...
7. And finally. Most importantly. Remember: this guy is more than worth the wait.