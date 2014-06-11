It's the lot of any Sherlock fan. Three episodes - less than two weeks of Sherlocky bliss - and then TWO YEARS of waiting for the next series. We know how it is and trust us, we feel your pain. But there's one person who really knows what waiting is. One person who spends half his time waiting for Sherlock Holmes. That one person is John Watson and here – for you to while away those pesky days until (hopefully) 2016 – is his guide to waiting.

1. Grit your teeth and be patient. No one said this was going to be easy. A comfy couch is your number one requirement right now.