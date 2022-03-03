The Holiday finale clip sees fire and trauma in Channel 5 drama

Adapted from The Sunday Times best-seller by TM Logan, the drama follows Kate, a woman who goes on holiday with her family and four of her closest friends, only to learn one of them is having an affair with her husband. To make matters worse, one of the group winds up dead at the bottom of a cliff.

Channel 5 thriller The Holiday was anything but a relaxing getaway for Jill Halfpenny's Kate, who can be seen escaping a fire and rushing into the arms of her family in the show's nail-biting conclusion.

In the latest clip from the finale, Kate flees a fire and runs back to her holiday villa where she has an emotional reunion with her two children. Her husband Sean (Owen McDonnell) looks on in what appears to be shock.

Kate is then seen asking for Sean's phone, which he reluctantly hands her, and she makes a call. We'll have to find out who is the on the other end in the finale tomorrow night (Friday, March 4th).

Halfpenny recently described the four-parter as being "pretty close" to the hit novel, telling RadioTimes.com: "Towards the end there are a few little changes here and there but other than that, I would say it was it was pretty close."

Speaking about how it feels to bring TM Logan's supremely popular book to Channel 5, Halfpenny added: "It's always difficult when somebody loves a book that's been adapted because you can't get the amount of detail and nuance in a drama that you get in a 600-page book, otherwise it'd be a 20-episode drama. So I think people do always feel like, 'Oh, you didn't put the part in that was my favourite.' But there just has to be a choice when you're adapting something and the story has to keep moving.

"With books, you read a lot about the characters' internal worlds. That's why we love novels. We love to know what people are thinking. But with drama, it's visual; you show, not tell. It doesn't make me nervous, but I think I'm very realistic about people holding books very, very dearly in their hearts."

