Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for Hijack season 2 ahead of the series’ return in January.

The second season of the show, which is once again created by Lupin's George Kay and Criminal's Jim Field Smith, will see Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) at the centre of another hijack, but this time he’s swapped planes for a busy underground train in Berlin.

The trailer shows the crisis unfolding on board as a bomb planted on the underside of the carriage counts down, with Sam ushering the passengers to the front of the train.

Meanwhile, above ground, the authorities scramble to save everyone's lives, while suspicions arise around Sam's involvement in the situation given that he was on Flight KA29.

You can watch the footage for yourself below:

Alongside Elba, several other characters from the first season are returning, including Christine Adams as Marsha Nelson-Smith, Max Beesley as DI Daniel O'Farrell and Archie Panjabi as DCI Zahra Gahfoor.

New additions to the cast include Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Christian Näthe (Ballon), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Top Boy), Lisa Vicari (Dark), Karima McAdams (Dune: Prophecy) and Christiane Paul (FBI: International).

Hijack season 2 will premiere on Apple TV on Wednesday 14th January, 2026. Hijack season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV, sign up now with a 7-day free trial.

