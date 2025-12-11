ITV has unveiled a first look at After the Flood season 2 ahead of its premiere in 2026.

Ad

The second instalment of the thriller will follow newly promoted detective Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) as she investigates the mysterious murders taking place in Waterside.

One new image features Jo in action on the moorland (above), while another shows her working alongside Jill Halfpenny's new character DS Sam Bradley (below), and a third image (below) teases the underlying tension between the corrupt Sergeant Mackie (Nicholas Gleaves) and his former ally Jack Radcliffe (Philip Glenister).

The official synopsis reads: “As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances.”

It continues: “Jo's race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with powerful and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal. One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town's police force – and her own family – for decades.”

Jill Halfpenny as DS Sam Bradley and Sophie Rundle as Joanna Marshall in After the Flood season 2. ITV.

Alongside Rundle, additional returning cast members in season 2 includes Faye McKeever as Kelly Kamali, George Bukhari as Keith Kamali and Maui Connock as Sophie Kamali.

Tripti Tripuraneni will also be returning as PC Deepa Das, Heider Ali as DS Babak, Leo Flanagan as Finn, and Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah Mackie.

Meanwhile, newcomers to the cast include Alun Armstrong (Sherwood), Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth) and Matthew McNulty (The Jetty).

Nicholas Gleaves as Sergeant Phil Mackie and Philip Glenister as Jack Radcliffe in After the Flood season 2. ITV.

Other additions include Anil Desai (The Night Manager season 2), Steph De Whalley (Doctor Who), Nathalie Armin (Maigret), Tony Marshall (Sister Boniface Mysteries), Roger Morlidge (The Bank of Dave), Oliver Nelson (Home Fires), Jenny Platt (Waterloo Road) and newcomer Lola Brown.

The first season of After the Flood came to a dramatic cliffhanger ending back in February 2024, with Jo confronting Mackie after finding out he was responsible for Chris and Daniel's deaths.

However, Mackie threatened to destroy her family's reputations if she breathed a word of what he'd done, and the series ended with Jo standing outside her boss's office where she was deciding whether to report him or not.

After the Flood season 1 is available to stream now on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.