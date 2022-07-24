High School Musical series boss teases Corbin Bleu’s season 3 cameo

Now, as season 3 approaches, we already know one big cameo will be from Chad Danforth actor Corbin Bleu, and showrunner Tim Federle has explained in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com just how that came about.

The very meta High School Musical spin-off series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has previously featured some big name cameos, as actors from the film series such as Lucas Grabeel and KayCee Stroh appeared playing themselves.

Federle said: "I've been a long-time fan of Corbin’s, obviously from the High School Musical series and beyond, and it usually starts by saying, 'How can we play with the theme of how meta our show is and get new eyeballs on the show, or do something for the really nostalgic millennials who grew up on the show?'.

"And Corbin was so gracious and I think as soon as I spoke to him directly and said, 'Would you like to play a slightly jaded, villainous version of yourself?'.

"And so he was in on the joke and was such a leader on set and so kind to the young people who are in the show now who were the age he was in the original movie. And I think all of the guest stars this season, everyone who's been teased in the trailer so far, they were just so fun, they came and played with us and it really was like summer camp."

Bleu isn't the only guest star this season - we also know that Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson will be making an appearance, playing an old family friend of Olivia Rodrigo's character Nini.

