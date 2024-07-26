The series stars Leah Purcell as Andie, a detective looking into this central mystery, but who also has some complications in her own past.

For those who have now come to the end of the series, just how does it all play out, who was behind the disappearances and what was uncovered about Andie's past?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of High Country.

*Warning - contains full spoilers for High Country*

Who was behind the murders and disappearances in High Country?

Linda Cropper as Rose De Vigny in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Narelle Portanier

In truth, there were multiple different answers to this question. It turned out that Claire Harris and David Miers were two of the major figures behind a baby trafficking ring, Artemis, which also included Patrick Haber and Max Phillips, and was run by Rose De Vigny at The Farm.

They would lure young women there to have their babies, and would then take them from them, telling the women they had died. They would then sell them on to couples willing to pay for a baby. However, the scheme had started to come crumbling down, as people had found out the truth.

Claire and David and had faked their own deaths to escape from threats of blackmail and potential justice. By the end of the season, they were still on the run.

Rachel had been killed by Liam Mason, who had been groomed by Rose De Vigny into working for her. Rachel had been blackmailing Patrick Haber with knowledge of Artemis, as she had been a victim years ago, with her baby being taken from her. She had found out the truth and Patrick was paying to keep her quiet.

When Rose found out, she had Liam run Rachel down, and Andie eventually found her body hidden in a barrel at the Masons' farm.

As for Michael Novak and Jean Grierson, they had both been killed by Sam Dyson! His partner Deb, who died by suicide years ago, had given birth to their baby, and it was taken from her. She had found out the truth and told Sam the baby was stolen, before killing herself. He had spent the years after investigating to try and find out the truth.

He had eventually realised who was behind the scheme and had confronted Michael, who had fallen into a ravine and died. Meanwhile, he had killed Jean in cold blood out of fury.

Finally, he confronted Rose at the top of a cliff, and she had shown no remorse for what she had done. Listening in, this is when Andie found out the truth.

What happened to Helen and Kirra in High Country?

Sara Wiseman as Helen Hartley in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Narelle Portanier

At the start of the finale, Helen and Kirra were staying with Rose. When Helen found out the truth, that Rose was behind the baby trafficking operation, Rose knew this was the case, and had the Masons take Helen and Kirra away in a car.

They ended up in a hostage situation, with Andie and the rest of the police team surrounding them. Eventually, Helen and Kirra were saved, Liam Mason was killed and Nash Mason was arrested.

Helen and Andie eventually made up, and said they would talk it all through properly later.

Who were Andie's birth parents in High Country?

Ian McElhinney as Sam Dyson in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Sarah Enticknap

During the finale, Andie continued to search for answers as to who her birth parents were. There was no record of her being born in the area, suggesting her birth certificate had been falsified.

Throughout the episode, she found out that she had been part of the baby trafficking scheme, and that her adoptive parents had bought her from Jean. Finally, it was revealed she was actually the child of Sam and Deb.

Sam had brought her into her role at the police force so he could get to know her, but he never told her the truth because he was ashamed of what he had done to uncover the information.

As Sam told Andie this at the top of the cliff, Rose picked up the gun he had been pointing at her previously. She shot him in the stomach, before falling from the cliff herself to her death. Sam was taken away in an ambulance, with his prognosis unclear.

Who killed Luke Samson in High Country?

Henry Nixon as Damien Starc in High Country. BBC/Curio/Sony Pictures Television/Narelle Portanier

We still don't know. Damien remains the prime suspect for this murder, but even right through to the finale he has protested his innocence.

It seems as though, were High Country to return for a second season, we may finally get some answers to this mystery...

High Country is available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer.

