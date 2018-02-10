Here's why everyone was talking about Jodie Whittaker, Matt Smith and Billie Piper this week
From an extra-long Doctor Who debut to a hidden baby bump and the chance to meet Billie Piper for £1, here's what YOU had to say about the week's biggest news stories
From exciting news about Jodie Whittaker's first full Doctor Who episode to a major new role for former Doctor Matt Smith, a big Grange Hill birthday, a blossoming Call The Midwife baby bump, and a Black Panther, here's what got you talking over the past seven days.
News of Jodie Whittaker's extra-long first Doctor Who episode was well received
It's not set to be the longest Who debut in history, but fans won't say no to more time with Thirteen!
The internet exploded with joy when Courtney Act won Celebrity Big Brother
Fans of the show were thrilled to see Shane Jenek crowned the winner after a series of controversial showdowns in the Celebrity Big Brother House.
Call The Midwife fans enjoyed the show's attempts to conceal Helen George's baby bump
Actress Helen (who plays Trixie Franklin) was pregnant during filming for the latest series, so the crew had to come up with clever ways of hiding her growing baby bump.
"It has been very interesting to see all the costume and prop adjustments, along with very careful camera angles," Sheila Chamberlain-Hyett commented on Facebook.
Shaun Evans' Endeavour Morse seemed a little different...
Viewers felt as though they were beginning to see shades of the late great John Thaw's Inspector Morse in his performance – and they absolutely loved the subtle way in which he'd transformed.
"The quiet isolation he portrays is a clue to the character the fabulous John Thaw created," wrote Helen Clayton of Evans' performance. "He’s doing a brilliant job, prickly, clever yet vulnerable."
"A brilliant performance by Shaun Evans, as was the portrayal of the world-weary Friday by the wonderful Roger Allam," Diana Blake added. "They work so well together I'm really looking forward to next Sundays episode"
Matt Smith landed a major new role
Smith's next role couldn't take him further away from The Crown. He'll play cult leader Charles Manson, who formed the Manson Family and ordered its members to carry out brutal killings..
Fans are a little concerned about the fact that he'll be playing a murderer, and some aren't sure he's the right height...
BBC Breakfast's all-female line-up celebrated 100 years of women's suffrage
An all-female line-up took over the studio, with Louise Minchin and Steph McGovern hosting the programme and welcoming a roster of female guests.
"Girl power!" wrote Matthew Ward on Facebook. "Women should have always had the vote not just since 1918."
New Marvel movie Black Panther got glowing reviews and fans can't wait to see it!
From John Boyega to Stormzy and Michaela Coel, London’s Hammersith Apollo was bursting at the seams with famous fans on Thursday night. They just couldn’t wait to get a first look at the film about T’Challa, the king of the fictional kingdom of Wakanda, who returned home to claim his throne after the events of Captain America: Civil War.
You can read the full Radio Times review here, and check out a selection of the smashing reviews from around the internet too.
Grange Hill's 40th Birthday was cause for celebration
As we took a trip down memory lane to the BBC's most famous comprehensive school, fans shared their own memories of the classic children's series.
“I loved Grange Hill – so much so that I’m dedicating my hospital radio show on Radio Wey to the memories of it on Sunday,” wrote Lara McNamee, who praised the show’s fearless approach to tough topics. “I think no matter how gritty the subject matter, Grange Hill did not shy away from it,” she added. “I remember being SO shocked when Zammo took drugs and you saw him lying on the floor. I don’t think I was very aware of drugs and that was a real eye-opener!”
Fans jumped at the chance to meet Billie Piper for £1
Who wouldn't want to win VIP tickets to see her in Yerma on Broadway?!?
And a very powerful Derry Girls finale brought fans to tears
Channel 4’s smash hit comedy came to an action-packed and rather poignant end in episode six, as Clare made the brave decision to come out to her friends and a fatal bombing rocked the Quinn household to its core.
It was all too much for fans to handle, and when The Cranberries' Dreams began playing, the tears began to flow.
