Reese Witherspoon won't be following in Sarah Michelle Gellar's footsteps and returning to the world of Cruel Intentions. Gellar, who plays conniving and cunning Kathryn, is set to reprise her role for NBC's new TV reboot, but Witherspoon, who played Annette Hargrove in the 1999 movie, has opted not to take part.

But that doesn't mean Annette won't be part of the drama.