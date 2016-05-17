"Refugees have flocked to the city in search of sanctuary. Food is scarce. Black market profiteering is rife. But the city's governor, Phillipe Feron (Rupert Everett), is only too happy to exploit it all for his own ends with the support of his Red Guard thugs and the amoral gangster Lucien Grimaud (Matthew McNulty)," the show's third series description teases.

"Minister Treville's (Hugo Speer) repeated attempts to draw the King's gaze to the crisis unfolding all around him have failed, but when the Musketeers briefly return from the war, he sees an opportunity.

"Ordered to the heart of this simmering urban precinct, the Musketeers are charged with preventing catastrophe, but they still have their own battles to fight. Aramis did not join the Musketeers on the battlefield due to his decision to enter a monastery. Despite D’Artagnan’s obvious joy at returning home to Constance, both have been irrevocably changed by war. Athos has uneasily taken the mantle of Captain of the Musketeers, a position that comes under threat when he meets disarming revolutionary Sylvie. Meanwhile, Porthos’s battlefield exploits have made him a hero, but he no longer feels he belongs in an almost unrecognisable Paris…" it concludes.

Here's hoping some ends are tied however, because this is officially the final series.

"Season 3 of The Musketeers completes this 30-hour series with ambition and energy", said BBC executive producer Jess Pope, who promised the final season would be a treat for fans.

"It is packed with action and adventure, fun and drama from the very first opening seconds of episode one to the very end" she explained. "It is a season that will delight its fans and pay off everything they have come to love about the show. Bigger in scale and more serialised than before, it has been real privilege and a joy to produce such a fabulous piece of entertainment for the BBC."

A return date has yet to be confirmed.