Here's what to expect from the rest of Better Call Saul's second season
In an exclusive featurette, the cast and creators behind the Breaking Bad spin-off explain what makes Jimmy McGill tick
With the first two episodes of Better Call Saul’s second season now streaming on Netflix, the actors and writers behind the Breaking Bad spin-off have opened up for an exclusive featurette about what we can expect for the rest of the exciting second run.
With Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill apparently struggling to resist his criminal impulses, we can expect even more comedy and drama this time round, as well as an evolution of the lawyer’s relationship with hitman and fixer Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks).
Meanwhile, the spectre of Saul Goodman – who we know Jimmy eventually becomes by the time of Breaking Bad – can’t help but loom in the background. He’s only a few more bad choices away…
Better Call Saul is streaming on Netflix now