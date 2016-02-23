With the first two episodes of Better Call Saul’s second season now streaming on Netflix, the actors and writers behind the Breaking Bad spin-off have opened up for an exclusive featurette about what we can expect for the rest of the exciting second run.

With Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill apparently struggling to resist his criminal impulses, we can expect even more comedy and drama this time round, as well as an evolution of the lawyer’s relationship with hitman and fixer Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks).