Series six's premiere date has been pushed back to January 2017.

This change is reportedly down to the fact that the series is keen to mirror real-life. The series will be set following the US presidential election and the push back allows them "longer prep time for breaking stories."

The drama is also reportedly near a deal for a seventh and eighth run, reveals Deadline.

More like this

“Under Alex Gansa’s brilliant leadership, Homeland has shown an uncanny ability to reinvent itself which makes us supremely confident that this show will remain as distinctive, relevant and cutting edge as anything on television for as long as these producers want to continue," said Showtime CEO David Nevins.

Advertisement

When asked if Homeland could run even further than season eight, Nevins added: "It’s changing itself pretty dramatically each season; I think more than most, this show has an open-ended expiration date. That said, I’ve been focused on getting this deal done and not really asking what happens beyond this deal.”