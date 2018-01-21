But the star, who plays midwife Trixie Franklin, says her decision to have a C-section was informed by her experiences on the show.

"I chose to have a C-section. It coincided with the fact that I had to deliver her early, but even without that, I would have gone for an elective caesarean because of what I'd learnt on Call the Midwife," says George.

“Working on Call the Midwife means that lots of people tell you their horror stories about birth. I’m not against natural birth, I’m pro whatever you feel is right for you. Some people may not understand why I elected to have a C-section, but it was right for me at the time. It’s not because I’m ‘too posh to push’, it’s about what I think my body is capable of.”

