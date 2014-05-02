The 23-year-old, whose Holby episode will air in July, said about her upcoming appearance: "I'm really pleased to be working with the BBC in a show that I really enjoy."

Executive producer Oliver Kent added: We are all hugely excited to have Helen on the show - she is a superstar soap actress and she is going to ruffle some feathers with Colette! It is definitely an episode to watch."

Since leaving Corrie in 2012, Flanagan has been a panellist on such shows as Celebrity Juice and 8 out of 10 Cats and also participated in the 12th series of I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, where she finished in seventh place.

The actress isn't the first ex-Coronation Street star to have gone into Holby City: Angela Griffin (Fiona Middleton) was part of the drama's original line-up while John Michie (Karl Munro) recently took on the role of neurosurgeon Guy Self.

