Helen Flanagan to guest star in Holby City
The former Corrie star will play an agency nurse who is set to ruffle some feathers
Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan is to take on a guest role in the BBC's Holby City.
Flanagan, who starred as Rosie Webster on the ITV soap, will play an agency nurse called Kirsty who is booked by Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) after he meets her in a bar.
The 23-year-old, whose Holby episode will air in July, said about her upcoming appearance: "I'm really pleased to be working with the BBC in a show that I really enjoy."
Executive producer Oliver Kent added: We are all hugely excited to have Helen on the show - she is a superstar soap actress and she is going to ruffle some feathers with Colette! It is definitely an episode to watch."
Since leaving Corrie in 2012, Flanagan has been a panellist on such shows as Celebrity Juice and 8 out of 10 Cats and also participated in the 12th series of I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, where she finished in seventh place.
The actress isn't the first ex-Coronation Street star to have gone into Holby City: Angela Griffin (Fiona Middleton) was part of the drama's original line-up while John Michie (Karl Munro) recently took on the role of neurosurgeon Guy Self.