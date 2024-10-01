"Alice Oseman's coming-of-age drama has become that rare thing in today's crowded market: a proper TV phenomenon. It's not hard to see why, as the central love story between school students Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) is both charming and an undeniably progressive representation of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Drama needn't always be about friction, and Heartstopper's foregrounding of friendship, support and hope ensures viewers always come away feeling more comfortable in their own skin. It's won over not just teenagers but adults, too, many of whom wish that shows such as this had been in existence when they were navigating adolescence."

David's obvious enthusiasm for this show helped us make that decision... But as you'll see, we have plenty more quality dramas to choose from. We also have Prof Brian Cox on space travel (and why he'd like a holiday on the Moon), Gyles Brandreth on the English language and lost words, and Jess Gillam on the BBC Young Musician. Like our drama guide, there's something, I hope, for everyone.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Showtrial's Adeel Akhtar side-stepped a career in law for acting, Now he's playing... a lawyer.

Sarah Parish, Alexandra Burke and Mandip Gill chat about their new dystopian drama.

Professor Brian Cox on reusable rockets, going to Mars with Musk and finding new life in the universe - follow the water!

In part one of two very special Radio Times Podcast bonus episodes, the creator and writer of Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, talks about Charlie and Nick's origin story, the explosion of her webcomic, and how it has changed their life.

