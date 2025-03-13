The synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads: "In Argentinian Patagonia's city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law.

"Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl."

The tease concludes: "As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons."

Based on the novel of the same name, Harlan Coben's Caught lands on Netflix on Wednesday 26th March 2025, with the first trailer available here, along with some first look photos. Watch now:

The cast of Caught includes Soledad Villamil as reporter and protagonist Ema (above), while Alberto Ammann steps into the enigmatic role of her suspect, Leo (below), whose potential guilt or innocence will serve as the brain-teasing mystery of the series.

Alberto Ammann as Leo in Harlan Coben's Caught Cleo Bouza / Netflix

Juan Minujín, Matías Recalt, Fernán Mirás, Mike Amigorena and Carmela Rivero (below) will also feature in the series, which is the first Latin American spin on one of Coben's stories.

Carmela Rivero as Martina in Caught Cleo Bouza / Netflix

Although most of the writer's novels are set in the United States, Netflix has found success in uprooting the universally appealing whodunnits to other locales around the world.

Caught consists of six episodes in total, making it the perfect length for a binge-watch when it drops at the end of the month, with subtitled and English-dubbed versions expected to be available on Netflix.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Caught is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 26th March 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.