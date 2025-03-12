On further inspection, however, she realises one of the men looks suspiciously like her husband.

But why does he go AWOL immediately after he’s shown the pic? Who exactly is the woman whose face has been marked with an X? And does this have anything to do with the trauma Greta has suffered since surviving an arson attack which left 28 concertgoers dead?

As you’d expect from a Coben tale, the series continually poses such pressing questions throughout. Here’s a look at how they were answered in the typically twist-filled finale, with full spoilers ahead.

Just One Look ending explained

Who was Jacek really?

After visiting husband Jacek (Cezary Lukaszewicz) in hospital (and charmingly comparing his bloodied, battered appearance to that of a kangaroo), Greta returns home to find a mysterious thumb drive at her door.

Its contents reveal what was blatantly obvious all along – that the long-haired drummer in the mysterious rock band photo definitely was her other half (blatantly wearing an unconvincing wig in a failed attempt to make him look 15 years younger).

Greta subsequently heads back to the home of Mrs Adamiuk, the lady who’d previously claimed that she didn’t recognise Jacek despite the fact he’d been in a band with her ‘son’ Szymon (who she now claims is living overseas).

On hearing he’s now fighting for his life, she allows Greta into her home, which she’s startled to find is adorned with photos of her and Jacek’s two children.

Yes, to paraphrase Diane from The Traitors, Szymon isn’t Mrs Adamiuk’s son... but Jacek is. Well, kinda.

During their hospital visit, Mrs Adamiuk reveals that after the real Jacek died amid the tragic fire/stampede, her son Szymon assumed his identity for reasons that will soon become clear.

And the plot thickens when Greta arranges to meet villainous singer Jimmy (Piotr Stramowski) at a bar.

As the conversation gets increasingly heated, the former begins to briefly recall what she saw on that fateful night, with another flashback helpfully filling in the gaps.

What happened on the night of the fire?

Just One Look. Netflix

Indeed, we learn that on the same evening that dozens of gig-goers were crushed to death while trying to escape the blaze, the Steelworks venue was also the scene of another fatality.

Enraged that Jimmy had stolen and had a hit with his self-penned song Just One Look, Jacek confronted the frontman backstage and, following a scuffle, was fatally stabbed.

Unfortunately for Jimmy, Greta walked through the dressing room door at this exact moment. Fortunately for him, however, the trauma of the fire/stampede made her forget everything that happened immediately before and after.

Now that the game is up, Greta accuses Jimmy of putting hits on everyone who knew that Jacek was the true songwriter, something he emphatically denies.

The fact that he’s then immediately killed in a seemingly deliberate hit-and-run, however, suggests he was telling the truth.

Who ordered all the hits?

While carrying out some more amateur detective work, Greta discovers that the woman who captured all the archival band footage looks suspiciously like her husband’s ‘sister’ Sandra (Monika Krzywkowska).

On what proves to be her last visit, she finds out from ‘Jacek’ that this familial connection was also a sham.

In another post-tragedy flashback, we see Sandra presenting ‘Jacek’ with an offer which, like pretty much everything in Coben’s universe is ridiculously far-fetched: pretend to be her recently slain brother to avoid all the songwriting royalties the guilt-ridden Jimmy had surrendered from going to her estranged father.

In return, he’ll get a cut which will help pay for his mother’s life-saving surgery.

‘Jacek’ also admits that his and Greta’s meet-cute in France wasn’t entirely serendipitous, and that he'd actually spent a long time trying to track her down having fallen in love with her before the fire.

Sadly, this proves to be his final words, as soon after he becomes the drama’s latest fatality.

Armed with all this new information, Greta marches to Sandra’s office to make several further serious allegations which are backed up by more flashbacks.

Following the band photo’s resurfacing, a panicked ‘Jacek’ had told his fake sister that he wanted to come clean. But, unwilling to risk the house of cards she’d built up, Sandra hired a hitman to kidnap and violently attack Jacek into silence.

Sandra had also ordered hits on Sylwia, the musician-turned-journalist on the verge of exposing the truth about the blaze, as well as the first band member to die, Alex.

She was also first on the scene when Jimmy killed her real brother and used her position as a lawyer to help cover-up his death.

And she was responsible for Greta’s abduction too, from which the latter only just escaped with her life.

Although Sandra initially appears confident that there’s no evidence for all such theories, she’s then placed under arrest.

The final showdown

But the revelations aren’t done there. In the closing scene, Alex’s father Borys (Miroslaw Zbrojewicz) visits Greta with his late daughter’s diary in tow.

Apparently, he knew all along about the Jacek switcheroo. But wanting to poke the bear in an attempt to find the truth about Alex’s death, he paid for the photo lab guy to plant the rock band snap in her order.

Greta is understandably furious that Borys drudged up the past without any explanation, essentially instigating several further deaths in the process.

But she’s soon silenced when asked, "Have you ever wondered who actually took that photo 15 years ago?"

In the show’s final improbable twist, it’s revealed that the woman behind the camera was Greta herself!

