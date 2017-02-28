We know at this early stage of the game that it's almost certainly a red herring, but mechanic Jim Atwood (Mark Bazeley) was looking very dodgy in the opening episode of Broadchurch when his wife Cath (Sarah Parish) told him over the phone what had happened to her friend Trish (Julie Hesmondhalgh) at their party a few days earlier.

Could Jim really be the one who attacked and raped Trish? After all, as well as looking shifty as hell, he did have a similar brand of condoms to that found at the crime scene stashed in the glove compartment of his car.