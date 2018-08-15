The violent drama, penned by Luther writer Neil Cross, ended on a cliffhanger (which many viewers found confusing) and Cross previously said he wanted to make five series of the show.

All six episodes of Hard Sun were made available on iPlayer after the first episode was shown, following which the number of people tuning in to watch each Saturday night dramatically dropped.

Of its decision not to renew Hard Sun, the BBC said in a statement: "We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new shows and Hard Sun won't be returning for a second series. We are incredibly proud of the show and would like to thank Neil and all those involved.”

But do you think the BBC was right to axe Hard Sun? Or did it deserve another series? Let us know in our poll below…