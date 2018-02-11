Just when it looked as if detectives Charlie and Elaine were ready to wipe out Grace once and for all, she revealed that the dreaded Hard Sun had, in fact, already arrived.

"Not yet,” she told the pair. “I thought we had more time. They lied to me, Charlie. They lied. It's already here.”

Viewers were perplexed about this revelation, calling out Hard Sun for being "confusing" and “absolutely mental”.

No fear, because all will become clear eventually - probably: Hard Sun writer Neil Cross wants to make four more series of the show.