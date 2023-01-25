The third season sees Catherine looking forward to a quiet retirement, only to get caught up in a series of unfortunate events that lead her straight to her nemesis Tommy, the father of her grandson Ryan and her late daughter’s rapist.

The long-awaited third season of Happy Valley is finally upon us, launching Yorkshire police officer Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) back onto our screens for her swansong .

The Sally Wainwright-penned dark police drama has captivated viewers since it first aired on BBC One in 2014 with a stellar cast and action-packed plots combining sinister themes with real humanity.

Music played an important role in heightening the drama in the first two seasons and the same is true in the third, which sees composer Ben Foster return to write the score to the six-part run.

Read on for everything you need to know about the score as well as Happy Valley's theme tune.

What is Happy Valley's theme tune?

Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) in Happy Valley. BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

The Happy Valley theme tune is Trouble Town by Jake Bugg.

It was the main single from his debut album in 2012, titled Jake Bugg. The musician filmed the song's official music video in his home town of Clifton, Nottinghamshire.

Happy Valley season 3 soundtrack and songs

Season 3 episode 1

Trouble Town – Jake Bugg

Kevin’s Descent - Ben Foster

Season 3 episode 2

Trouble Town – Jake Bugg

I’m Trying (Not Friends) – Maisie Peters

Catherine’s Theme – Ben Foster

Love of Your Life – RAYE

Season 3 episode 3

Trouble Town – Jake Bugg

Be The One – Dua Lipa

Season 3 episode 4

Trouble Town – Jake Bugg

Where Did You Sleep Last Night (Live Acoustic) – Nirvana

Happy Valley season 1 and 2 score

Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley BBC

A soundtrack for the first and second seasons of Happy Valley was released on December 17th 2022, featuring selections of the original music from the show’s first two seasons composed by Foster.

Previously on Happy Valley Catherine’s Sorrow Kevin’s Descent Tommy Lee Royce Tommy and His Son Ryan Tragedy in the Valley Catherine’s Theme Back in the Valley Drugging John/Miss Wheland Blackmail There’ll Be Two Funerals Tommy On Day Release You Shouldn’t Have Done It Catherine’s Inner Strength End of the Road For John Remembering Becky Ryan’s Choice I Love You Catherine vs Frances John Falls Further Ryan Posts the Letter Grooming Ryan Confession Carnage Caution John Found Out John On the Run Parenthood A Father’s Son

Happy Valley season 3 continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first two seasons are available to watch on iPlayer now.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.