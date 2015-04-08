Cumberbatch will take on Toby Jones, for his performance as eccentric Stoke City superfan Neil Baldwin in Marvellous, James Nesbitt as a father in search of his lost son in The Missing, and Jason Watkins in the title role of ITV's The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, based on the real-life story of a man falsely accused of murder.

Lancashire is up against Georgina Campbell for BBC3's affecting Murdered by My Boyfriend, Keeley Hawes for Line of Duty and Sheridan Smith for her starring role as Cilla Black in ITV biopic Cilla.

Line of Duty and Marvellous also receive supporting actress nods for Vicky McClure and Gemma Jones respectively, alongside Amanda Redman in Tommy Cooper: Not Like That, Like This and Charlotte Spencer in E4's Glue.

The Missing's Ken Stott and Happy Valley's James Norton are among the supporting actor nominees, along with Adeel Akhtar for Channel 4's Utopia and Stephen Rea for BBC2's The Honourable Woman.

Marvellous and Murdered by My Boyfriend are also up in the Single Drama category, together with A Poet in New York and Jimmy McGovern's Common, while Happy Valley contests best drama series with Line of Duty, The Missing and BBC2's period crime drama Peaky Blinders.

In comedy, BBC4's Detectorists, Harry and Paul's Story of the Twos, Chris O'Dowd's Moone Boy and The Wrong Mans, from James Corden and Matthew Baynton, compete for best scripted comedy while Charlie Brooker, Graham Norton, Stewart Lee and panel show Would I Lie to You are up for comedy and comedy entertainment programme.

Dynamo, Magician Impossible, finds himself in the mix against Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Strictly Come Dancing and The Voice in entertainment programme, while Bear Grylls' The Island and Channel 4's The Undateables take on The Apprentice and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in reality and constructed factual.

In the international category, two Netflix original series – Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards – go up against The Good Wife and True Detective.

And in the only viewer-voted prize, Cilla, EastEnders, Game of Thrones, The Great British Bake Off, The Missing, Sherlock and Strictly Come Dancing contest the Radio Times Audience Award.