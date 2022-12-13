In the clip, we revisit Catherine, who is approaching retirement from the police force, as she finds the remains of a gangland murder victim which ultimately leads her back to Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) – her late daughter's rapist.

Sarah Lancashire is back on the case as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the BBC's latest trailer for Happy Valley ahead of its dramatic final season.

"It's human remains," Catherine says whilst investigating a body in the West Yorkshire marsh, before Inspector Mike Taylor (Rick Warden) tells her: "I've got some intel from the prison – you're not going to like it," indicating that Royce is somehow involved.

As well as being on the police frontline and getting into "several" fights as a result, Catherine is also trying to maintain a good relationship with her grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah), who wants to get back in touch with his dangerous father.

"Everything I've ever done is in your best interests," Catherine tells him, before we see Ryan saying: "I get it's complicated but he's my dad."

The new season will also follow a local pharmacist who "gets in over his head when a neighbour is arrested," with The Long Call's Amit Shah, Four Lives' Mollie Winnard and The Girl Before's Mark Stanley joining the cast.

Norton, who reprises his role as the villainous Royce, recently teased the show's ending, revealing that it 'won't disappoint' fans.

"I think the reason this season is particularly exciting is because everyone knows it’s the last and so everyone is going to be waiting for something to happen, and everyone is sort of predicting and guessing how Sally [Wainwright] wants to end it," he said.

"I have been predicting for the last seven years how she is going to end it so it was really wonderful to read the script and hear her ideas – and they don’t disappoint."

Happy Valley season 3 will premiere on New Year's Day at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first two seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

