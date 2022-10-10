The Handmaid's Tale season 5 to air in UK this month

Channel 4 has debuted each of the previous four seasons in the UK, but following Amazon's takeover of MGM – which produces the show – the two have now agreed to share premiere rights.

Channel 4 has confirmed that The Handmaid's Tale season 5 will begin airing on the channel later this month – at the same time as it debuts on Amazon Prime Video .

The fifth season of the hit drama is currently underway on Hulu in the United States, and although an exact date has not yet been given for the UK premiere, it will be reassuring for fans to know it's not too far away.

"Over the series, The Handmaid’s Tale has remained reflective, high quality and hard-hitting," Channel 4's head of acquisitions Nick Lee said in announcing the news.

"We’re thrilled Channel 4 and All4 audiences will be returning to Gilead to see further justice dispensed in the next riveting instalment.”

The series – which is adapted from Margaret Atwood's classic novel of the same name – first debuted in 2017 and has enjoyed consistently strong reviews ever since, winning a total of 15 Emmy Awards from 75 nominations.

It tells the story of life in the dystopian Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States, as Offred/June (Elizabeth Moss) struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.

According to Channel 4, the latest season will see June face the consequences of killing Commander Waterford (played by Joseph Fiennes) while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose.

Meanwhile, the widowed Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada, and Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Nick (Max Minghella) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power.

All four previous seasons of The Handmaid's Tale are currently streaming on All4, so there's every opportunity to catch-up before the new episodes arrive.

