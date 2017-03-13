Prepare to feel the hair of your Walter White-style goatee stand on end as the finger lickin’ antagonist comes back to life in the prequel (set six years before Breaking Bad) with the words: “Is there anything else I can do for you?”

And what else does the trailer show? Well, looks like Jimmy’s slipping all the way to jail – you can see the failing lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk behind bars donned in orange. Is this the event that finally transforms James McGill into Saul Goodman? Not long to find out…

Advertisement

Better Call Saul season 3 is available on Netflix 11th April 2017