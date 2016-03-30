Griff Rhys Jones, Matt Di Angelo and Kimberley Nixon to star in Ordinary Lies series two
Other new deceitful types will include Angela Griffin, Rebekah Staton and Noel from Hear’Say
Filming on a second series of Ordinary Lies has just been announced, but if you’re looking forward to seeing the first run’s cast again then we’ve got some bad news – the acclaimed BBC drama is taking its lead from shows like Fargo and American Horror Story to welcome a new batch of actors this time around, without a single face from the original returning.
Still, with a cast this great you’re bound not to be upset too long. New members of the Ordinary Lies family include comedian and presenter Griff Rhys Jones (following in the serious footsteps of fellow funnyman Jason Manford last series), Hustle and EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo, Fresh Meat’s Kimberley Nixon, Waterloo Road’s Angela Griffin and Raised by Wolves matriarch Rebekah Staton.
Also joining the heaving anthology series (this time set in a call centre and warehouse of a sports sales company in Wales) are Cucumber’s Con O’Neill, Game of Thrones’ Joel Fry, Silent Witness’ Elen Rhys, Coronation Street’s Jill Halfpenny, Stella’s Gareth Pierce and – perhaps most surprisingly of all – Noel from Hear’Say. Pure and simple, he’s gonna be there.
Writer and executive producer Danny Brocklehurst said of the new series: “I have loved creating a new web of intrigue, secrecy and mayhem for a range of new characters, which will be brought to life by a truly fantastic and talented cast. The new series promises more humour, heartache and shock revelations as very ordinary people find themselves in the most desperate of situations."
Executive Producer Nicola Shindler added: “The audience response to the first series of Ordinary Lies was truly overwhelming so we’re delighted to be introducing a brand new set of characters and deceptions for viewers to sink their teeth into for series two.”
