Also joining the heaving anthology series (this time set in a call centre and warehouse of a sports sales company in Wales) are Cucumber’s Con O’Neill, Game of Thrones’ Joel Fry, Silent Witness’ Elen Rhys, Coronation Street’s Jill Halfpenny, Stella’s Gareth Pierce and – perhaps most surprisingly of all – Noel from Hear’Say. Pure and simple, he’s gonna be there.

Writer and executive producer Danny Brocklehurst said of the new series: “I have loved creating a new web of intrigue, secrecy and mayhem for a range of new characters, which will be brought to life by a truly fantastic and talented cast. The new series promises more humour, heartache and shock revelations as very ordinary people find themselves in the most desperate of situations."

Executive Producer Nicola Shindler added: “The audience response to the first series of Ordinary Lies was truly overwhelming so we’re delighted to be introducing a brand new set of characters and deceptions for viewers to sink their teeth into for series two.”

Better start getting emotionally prepared again, you guys.