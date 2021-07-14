Grantchester series 6 to air in the UK before October release in the US

It’s been a while since DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport last appeared on our screens in Grantchester but the good news is that there’s not much longer to wait until series six arrives.

Earlier this week, PBS revealed that Grantchester’s sixth series would air in the US on PBS Masterpiece from 3rd October, while RadioTimes.com understands the US broadcast will follow the UK’s.

Therefore, Britain-based fans of the Cambridgeshire-based detective drama will most likely see Robson Green and Tom Brittney back on ITV some time in late summer or autumn this year.

The new series will be set in 1958, with Will willing to rock the boat as a firebrand vicar and his best friend Geordie Keating finding his principles shaken whilst tackling new crimes.

PBS has also teased a scandal to come involving curate Leonard Finch (Al Weaver), which puts Will’s role “at odds with his own ideals”.

Meanwhile, series creator and head writer Daisy Coulam recently told PBS that the upcoming episodes contains some “game-changing” moments for many of the characters, adding: “We’re going to put them all through the wringer this series.

“And it’s a big series for Leonard, where we’re going to take him to some quite dark places. Basically, we’re going to do a couple of quite big stories for our central characters that pull everyone into them.

“So it’s not separate strands—each strand will affect all of our lovely characters. It’s going to be emotional for all of them! I’m quite excited, actually, about the series. I feel like it could be the height of Grantchester.”

Granchester will return to ITV later this year.