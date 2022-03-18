Grantchester’s Robson Green discusses when he’ll leave ITV series

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , the actor revealed that he's always known "when to leave" previous projects like Casualty and Wire in the Blood.

Robson Green says he'll leave ITV drama Grantchester "when the writing falters" – but stressed at the moment, "the writing gets better and better".

Asked whether he ever foresees departing Grantchester, he said: “I think like anything, you know when something's not right. "I knew when to leave Casualty. I knew when to leave Soldier Soldier. I knew when to leave Grafters. I knew when to leave Wire in the Blood. I knew when to leave Northern Lights. I knew I had to leave all the series that I've done. "It's when the writing falters. And once the writing falters, that’s the time to leave. At the moment [with Grantchester], the writing gets better and better."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The current season 7 will also see testing times for Green’s police detective Geordie, following his split from wife Cathy, while Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts) will be joining the cast as Cathy’s widowed niece Bonnie.

It will also be the first season in which an episode is directed by Tom Brittney, the series' very own Reverend Will Davenport.

If you want more information on where Grantchester is filmed, you can find out here with our location guide.

Read more: Grantchester's Mrs Chapman deals with shock diagnosis in season 7

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Advertisement

Grantchester airs Fridays at 9pm on ITV. You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books which the series is based on from Amazon. Find out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.