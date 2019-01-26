According to viewers: absolutely. Despite missing a key character, fans applauded the latest episode, noting how the show had managed to keep its signature warmth.

In particular, viewers loved Leonard Finch’s (Al Wearer) larger (and very clumsy) role in the story. After Sidney’s departure, it was down to the interim vicar to assist Detective Geordie Keating's (Robson Green) murder investigation.

But Leonard’s antics couldn’t distract many from missing Sidney...

Fortunately though, any sadness soon evaporated with the arrival of Will Davenport – the show’s new lead clergyman played by Tom Brittney – on a motorbike.

However, Will had a surprisingly small role in the story, only being declared as the new vicar of Grantchester at the episode’s end. To many, this was a very clever piece of plotting that allowed them to transition to a show without Sidney.

In summary:

