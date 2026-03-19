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Grace boss reveals hard-hitting original season 6 case exploring women's safety – and it's not based on Peter James's books
The team behind the ITV crime drama has said they're putting some of James's books aside for potential future seasons.
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Published: Thursday, 19 March 2026 at 12:01 am
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