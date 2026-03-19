It's almost time to return to Brighton for Grace season 6, and for the first time ever this run of the show will feature an episode not based on or named after one of Peter James's books.

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One episode, which has been described as a "writer/producer led story" which isn't an adaptation, takes on the topic of women's safety and is set on a university campus - with executive producer Phil Hunter recently explaining more at a Q&A.

"It’s a very sombre and important issue, and something that is sadly, very relevant," Hunter said when asked about the episode. "We worked with Caroline Carver on that story, and I think it was to make sure that, as a topic, it fit within the kind of vernacular of the show.

"Because obviously they'll go out on a Sunday night to entertain people, so it was to make sure that we were addressing that topic with the right level of respect to it, and so that the threat and violence towards women was considered. And I'll say justifiable, but in the eyes of the killer and the motive of our aggressor on screen.

"But I think what was equally important, it was never gratuitous, in terms of the way we approached and where we shot it. Alongside that, we made sure that we constructed the story so that the victims and those supporting the fallout from the victims’ deaths were ultimately given agency and given a voice in the story."

John Simm as Roy Grace and Richie Campbell as Glenn Branson in Grace. Tall Story Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Hunter continued: "So that's how it ended up sitting in that university space, because trying to expose those people who are threatening or committing these crimes, we really wanted to make sure that we created something where there will be a voice to speak out against that. So there's a body within the university where these people are coming out and calling out this kind of behaviour.

"It gives the young women and the students in this storyline agency and a voice in it all, to the point where they become instrumental in terms of catching the killer at the end of the day. So it was really important, because ultimately you've got to do that with great sensitivity. I hope and I feel like we've done that."

During the Q&A, producer Kieran Murray-Smith also spoke about telling stories which aren't direct adaptations of James's novels, saying that "there's not really an overtaking the books", but that the team has put some of the books "aside, just in case we get an option of going further".

He continued: "And then what we have done is we've had producer led stories. So within the last few years, we've had producer led stories that have the backing of Peter James. We have a conversation, everything gets approved by Peter. I speak to Peter probably once every couple of weeks at least, but he's very on board with the stories that we come up with, especially in this last series.

"So everything that you see on screen that isn't specifically adapted from a Peter James book will be adapted from either a kernel of his ideas or whatever. So it's always going to have that DNA."

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Grace season 6 will see the return of key cast members John Simm, Richie Campbell, Zoë Tapper, Laura Elphinstone, Brad Morrison and Juliette Motamed.

Once again, there will be four mysteries for Grace and Branson to solve in the Brighton area - while they also deal with the fallout from Cassian Pewe's betrayal and the threats made to Roy's long lost son, Bruno.

Grace season 6 will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday 29 March. Seasons 1-5 are available to stream in full now on ITVX.

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