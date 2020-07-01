He reunited with his co-star Penn Badgley, who now plays the lead in Netflix thriller You, for Variety's Actors on Actors, where they reflected on their feelings about the series today - including that controversial ending. (**spoilers follow**)

Crawford said: "At the end of Gossip Girl the show, whatever your reaction is on whether it was smart to do that or not, that [Dan is] Gossip Girl - it didn’t really line up with the character of Dan."

Many fans watching at home felt the same as the reveal gave way to a number of plot holes, with Badgley himself telling People in 2015 that the ending simply "doesn't make sense".

Crawford went on to joke it would take extreme measures for him to do a full rewatch of the teen drama series.

"Buddy, you have to strap me to a gurney and pop my eyes open like Clockwork Orange," he told his former co-star. "But no, it would be interesting to see the first couple maybe... To go back and open that time capsule, I think there would be some nostalgic value."

The actor hasn't been shy about criticising the series that shot him to stardom, previously stating to Us Weekly that he lost his dignity "somewhere on set" around the end of season two.

He currently stars in vicious superhero satire The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, which will return for a second season in September.

A Gossip Girl reboot is also in the works with an all-new cast for US streaming service HBO Max, but it was recently delayed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

